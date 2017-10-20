Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Sunday
Randall is dealing with a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Randall has recorded an interception in consecutive games but was only able to practice on a limited basis this week. Davon House (quadriceps) is also listed as questionable, so the Packers could potentially need Lenzy Pipkins and Josh Hawkins to step up if Randall and House cannot play.
