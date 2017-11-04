Randall is battling an illness and a hamstring injury and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Randall was a full practice participant throughout the week, so the questionable designation is a bit surprising. The 25-year-old has an interception in three straight games, and Lenzy Pipkins would likely fill in as nickel cornerback if Randall cannot play Monday.