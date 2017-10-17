Packers' Damarious Randall: Records pick in loss
Randall hauled in an interception for the second consecutive week in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
Randall added three solo tackles to go along with his second interception of the season. He was on the field for 59 snaps (77.0 percent), and whatever issues he and the coaching staff were having earlier in the season appear to be resolved at the moment.
