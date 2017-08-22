Play

Randall (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Randall missed a little over a week and a half while recovering from a concussion. The team was prepping for a situation where Randall would miss an extended period of time, but his clearance through the league's concussion protocol has made the Packers' lives much easier.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories