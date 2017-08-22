Packers' Damarious Randall: Returns to practice
Randall (concussion) returned to practice Tuesday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Randall missed a little over a week and a half while recovering from a concussion. The team was prepping for a situation where Randall would miss an extended period of time, but his clearance through the league's concussion protocol has made the Packers' lives much easier.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Still going through concussion protocol•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Suffers concussion Thursday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Records three interceptions in 2016•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Active for divisional-round matchup•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Paul Perkins problems
Recapping a dreadful Monday Night Football game and playing some Fantasy Jeopardy on today’s...
-
Simple rules for winning in auctions
If you're into bidding and nominating instead of snaking and waiting, these tips based on our...
-
Twelve-team Fantasy auction
Why wait to draft players when you can shop 'til you drop for them?! Our auction results offer...
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Gillislee vs. Burkhead
We love MIke Gillislee's potential in the New England backfield, but with just two weeks left...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...