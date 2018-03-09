The Packers traded Randall (hand) to the Browns on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A first-round pick in the 2015 draft, Randall wasn't able to become the No. 1 cornerback the Packers desired. That said, he still produced when on the field, averaging 3.7 tackles per game and picking off 10 passes in 39 outings. With Jason McCourty and Jamar Taylor under contract for the upcoming campaign, Randall may have to settle for a slot corner role in his new climes.