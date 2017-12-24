Randall (knee) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Just as Davon House (shoulder) returns, Randall will keep the secondary looking shaky by staying on the sidelines. Randall has been tasked with covering opponents' top wideouts in the last few weeks, and House will take back those roles Saturday. Josh Hawkins and Donatello Brown will both slot in on defense for a good share of snaps.