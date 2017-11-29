Randall had five tackles, two pass breakups and one interception against the Steelers on Sunday.

Randall had to briefly leave the game due to cramping, but he was able to return and continue to contribute. The 66 defensive snaps he played Sunday is the most Randall has logged all season. With the Bucs on the Week 13 agenda, Randall will continue to have more opportunities to rack up tackles, as Tampa Bay ranks third in the league with over 38 pass attempts per game.