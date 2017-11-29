Packers' Damarious Randall: Snags fourth pick of season
Randall had five tackles, two pass breakups and one interception against the Steelers on Sunday.
Randall had to briefly leave the game due to cramping, but he was able to return and continue to contribute. The 66 defensive snaps he played Sunday is the most Randall has logged all season. With the Bucs on the Week 13 agenda, Randall will continue to have more opportunities to rack up tackles, as Tampa Bay ranks third in the league with over 38 pass attempts per game.
More News
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Returns to game•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Exits game due to cramping•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Active Week 9•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Picks off pass in third straight game•
-
Packers' Damarious Randall: Playing Sunday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...