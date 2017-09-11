Packers' Damarious Randall: Starts at cornerback in Week 1
Randall made six tackles (all solo) and deflected a pass in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.
Randall briefly left Sunday's game, but he was in the starting lineup when the contest began, and still managed to play 40 of the Packers' 49 defensive snaps, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
