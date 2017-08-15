Play

Randall (concussion) has yet to clear through the league's concussion protocol.

Given the nature of head injuries, it's tough to establish a clear timeframe for a return. The team doesn't expect to have Randall back this week which is a fairly strong precursor that he could be out for longer than expected. As for now, it's more of a wait-and-see approach with Kevin King filling in.

