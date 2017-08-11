Play

Randall has been diagnosed with a concussion, Michael Cohen of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is a difficult development for Randall, who is looking to get things turned around after a disappointing second season in 2016. There's no timetable for Randall's return at this time, but an extended absence would be a blow to Green Bay's secondary depth. Josh Hawkins could see additional reps at the left corner position while Randall is out.

