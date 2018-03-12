Packers' Damarious Randall: To play free safety in Cleveland
Randall (hand) will most likely play free safety for the Browns in 2018, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Per the report, Randall -- who was traded from the Packers in return for DeShone Kizer -- is open to the position switch and will slot in opposite Jabril Peppers in the secondary. This move, however, is dependent on whether or not the Browns can improve their current cornerback situation via free agency and/or the 2018 NFL Draft. If the team fails to make an upgrade, Cleveland may decide to keep Randall at corner for the time being.
