Packers' Damarious Randall: Undergoes hand surgery
Randall (knee) underwent hand surgery Monday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Prior to sitting out the last two games of the season due to a knee concern, Randall was the Packers' most consistent cornerback, the result of a number of injuries elsewhere in the secondary. According to Cohen's source, Randall dealt with the minor issue in his hand "all season," so the team was aware of the imminent procedure. In 39 career contests, Randall has racked up 144 tackles and 10 interceptions, two of them for touchdowns.
