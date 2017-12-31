Randall (knee) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.

With Randall on the shelf, look for the Packers to turn to second-year corner Josh Hawkins to see plenty of work opposite Davon House. Randall will wrap up his third NFL season with a career-best four interceptions to go along with 47 tackles (38 solo). Though he was shaky in coverage at times and battled the injury bug most of the season, Randall flashed enough big play ability to keep him in consideration for a starting gig in 2018.