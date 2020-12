The Packers claimed Harrison off waivers from the Seahawks on Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The Packers were interested in Harrison before he signed with the Seahawks. After the Seahawks cut him Monday, the Packers finally got their wish by scooping him off waivers. Depending on his COVID-19 testing, Harrison could be eligible to play in the season finale against the Bears. His addition to the Packers' defensive line will bolster its depth behind starting nose tackle Kenny Clark.