Davis was targeted twice and caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown in Friday's exhibition opener against the 49ers.

Davis made a nice adjustment on a pass from quarterback Jordan Love and scampered in for a 33-yard touchdown with under a minute to go in the first half. Davis made a mark in his first professional appearance, but he also played the fifth most snaps among Packers wideouts on a night where five receivers were held out. It will be tough for him to break camp on the active roster, but he has at least put himself in position to snag a practice squad spot.