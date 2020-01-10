Packers' Danny Vitale: Availability up in air for Sunday
Vitale (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Seahawks, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Vitale was sidelined by a knee injury in the regular-season finale and kicked off this week as a limited participant on the injury report. However, an illness forced DNPs on Thursday and Friday, which may forecast his upcoming availability. The Packers will make a decision on Vitale roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 6:40 p.m. ET kickoff.
