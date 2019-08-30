Packers' Danny Vitale: Back in action
Vitale (calf) played eight snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Chiefs.
Vitale missed a couple weeks of action due to his calf injury, but he returned to practice a few days prior to Thursday's contest, and was able to get a few plays in before the regular season. Vitale is on track to open the season as the Packers' top fullback, and based on reports early in camp, he could be in line to do a bit more than simply block for the Packers' halfbacks.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives his annual list of 32 deep sleepers outside the top-200 in consensus ADP.
-
Our last mock before Labor Day weekend
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft heading into a busy time...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...