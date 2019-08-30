Vitale (calf) played eight snaps in Thursday's preseason game against the Chiefs.

Vitale missed a couple weeks of action due to his calf injury, but he returned to practice a few days prior to Thursday's contest, and was able to get a few plays in before the regular season. Vitale is on track to open the season as the Packers' top fullback, and based on reports early in camp, he could be in line to do a bit more than simply block for the Packers' halfbacks.

