Packers' Danny Vitale: Catches one pass in 2018
Vitale caught one of two targets for two yards across five games with the Packers in 2018.
Vitale was promoted from Green Bay's practice squad on Dec. 1, and suited up for the team's final five games of the regular season. The third-year fullback was utilized as a blocker on the majority of his 19 offensive snaps and did not log a single carry, but was targeted twice in the passing game. He also played 82 snaps on special teams. The 24-year-old will spend the offseason competing for a depth role with fellow fullback Malcolm Johnson.
