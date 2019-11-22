Play

Vitale (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Olivia Reiner of The Journal Sentinel reports.

The fullback was limited at practice all week, so it appears that there is a 50 percent chance, minimum, that Vitale misses Sunday's pivotal contest. Whether he plays or not, Vitale is unlikely to play a factor in fantasy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories