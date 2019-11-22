Packers' Danny Vitale: Could sit Sunday
Vitale (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, Olivia Reiner of The Journal Sentinel reports.
The fullback was limited at practice all week, so it appears that there is a 50 percent chance, minimum, that Vitale misses Sunday's pivotal contest. Whether he plays or not, Vitale is unlikely to play a factor in fantasy.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 injury report: Niners fine?
As Fantasy managers face crucial Week 12 matchups, a bunch of important NFL players are either...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 12 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...