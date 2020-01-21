Vitale (knee) rushed once for three yards and caught seven passes for 97 yards over 15 regular-season games in 2019.

Vitale missed the season finale and both playoff games due to his knee injury, allowing Jace Sternberger to take a lead-blocking role. The 25-year-old rarely strayed from a blocking role with Green Bay, and he logged a hefty amount of special-teams snaps. It's unclear if the fullback's injury will affect his free-agent status, as Vitale will be an unrestricted free agent in March if he's not re-signed.