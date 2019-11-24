Packers' Danny Vitale: Gearing up Sunday
Vitale (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.
After being limited in practice all week, Vitale was able to recover in time to suit up for this crucial NFC showdown. The fourth-year fullback will pave the way for Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams against a stout 49ers defensive front. He'll also continue to have a role on special teams.
