Vitale had one carry for three yards and two receptions for 15 yards in Thursday's loss to the Eagles.

As a result of the head injury that forced running back Jamaal Williams from Thursday's game and left the Packers with just one active halfback in Aaron Jones, Vitale had three touches after getting the ball just once in the Packers' first three games. Don't expect Vitale to be the main beneficiary should Williams miss more time -- Dexter Williams would likely be added to the active roster and assume the No. 2 running back spot in that scenario.