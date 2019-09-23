Vitale had a 27-yard reception in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

The reception was Vitale's first touch of the season, and he nearly found paydirt with it, getting all the way to the one-yard line before being brought down. Vitale was on the field for a season-high 19 snaps in Week 3, but he remains a bit player in the Packers' offense.

