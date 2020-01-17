Packers' Danny Vitale: Listed as questionable
Vitale (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game in San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Vitale has missed back-to-back games due to a knee injury, but he did manage a trio of limited practices this week. If available, the versatile fullback will contribute as a key blocker for Green Bay's offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings releases his updated overall Dynasty rankings with Christian McCaffrey firmly...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.