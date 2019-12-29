Play

Vitale (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday in Detroit, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

With Jamaal Williams (shoulder) also sidelined, the Packers will rely on Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as the reserve running backs to Aaron Jones.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends