Packers' Danny Vitale: One catch in Week 5
Vitale had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
Vitale got more touches in Week 4 than he usually would as one of only two active running backs following Jamaal Williams' departure from the game with a head injury. However, the Packers added Tra Carson and used him as the backup behind Aaron Jones with Williams out in Week 5; and Vitale was back in standard fullback role.
