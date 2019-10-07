Vitale had one reception for nine yards in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.

Vitale got more touches in Week 4 than he usually would as one of only two active running backs following Jamaal Williams' departure from the game with a head injury. However, the Packers added Tra Carson and used him as the backup behind Aaron Jones with Williams out in Week 5; and Vitale was back in standard fullback role.

