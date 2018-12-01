Vitale (calf) signed a contract with the Packers on Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vitale has been on the Packers' practice squad since being waived off injured reserve by the Browns in mid-October and will look for his first game action of 2018. The 25-year-old had seven receptions for 46 yards and zero carries over 24 games with the Browns, and is unlikely to factor into the Packers offense beyond serving as a blocker.

