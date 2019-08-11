Vitale missed Sunday's practice with a calf injury, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported that Vitale sustained the injury Saturday and had to leave practice early. It's unclear how severe the injury is. The 23-year-old is listed as the top fullback ahead of only Malcolm Johnson, who spent time on Green Bay's practice squad in 2018.

