Vitale started at fullback and played 11 snaps in Thursday's victory over the Bears.

Vitale played a minimal role Thursday, but he is still getting back into the swing of things a bit after missing a few weeks of training camp with a calf injury. Vitale made a number of plays during offseason practices, and head coach Matt LaFleur uses fullbacks more frequently than some other coaches, so his role could expand a bit over time.

