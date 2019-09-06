Packers' Danny Vitale: Starts at fullback
Vitale started at fullback and played 11 snaps in Thursday's victory over the Bears.
Vitale played a minimal role Thursday, but he is still getting back into the swing of things a bit after missing a few weeks of training camp with a calf injury. Vitale made a number of plays during offseason practices, and head coach Matt LaFleur uses fullbacks more frequently than some other coaches, so his role could expand a bit over time.
