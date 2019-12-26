Packers' Danny Vitale: Still slowed by knee injury
Vitale (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
A non-participant on the Packers' injury report for the second day in a row, Vitale's availability for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions looks to be in jeopardy. The fullback typically offers his most value for Green Bay as a lead blocker, but if he can shake off the knee injury in time for the weekend, Vitale may notice a slightly more pronounced role as a ballcarrier and pass catcher. With No. 2 back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) also a non-participant in back-to-back practices and potentially in line to sit out Week 17, coach Matt LaFleur suggested he would rely more on Vitale and Dexter Williams as the main depth options behind Aaron Jones, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...