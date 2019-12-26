Play

Vitale (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

A non-participant on the Packers' injury report for the second day in a row, Vitale's availability for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions looks to be in jeopardy. The fullback typically offers his most value for Green Bay as a lead blocker, but if he can shake off the knee injury in time for the weekend, Vitale may notice a slightly more pronounced role as a ballcarrier and pass catcher. With No. 2 back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) also a non-participant in back-to-back practices and potentially in line to sit out Week 17, coach Matt LaFleur suggested he would rely more on Vitale and Dexter Williams as the main depth options behind Aaron Jones, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

