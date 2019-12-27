Play

Vitale (knee) is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vitale failed to participate in all three practices this week due to the knee issue stemming from Monday's win over the Vikings. His likely absence will be a blow to the team without their lead blocker, and his versatility in the both the pass and run games. With No. 2 back Jamaal Williams (shoulder) also listed as doubtful, the depth is extremely thin behind starter Aaron Jones.

