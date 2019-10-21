Vitale caught two passes for 43 yards in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.

Vitale was on the field for just 17 of the Packers' 60 snaps in Week 6, but he made the most of his opportunities, catching both passes thrown his direction and picking up at least 20 yards on both of them. He has just one carry and six catches on the season, but has quietly been a big-play threat in the passing game, averaging a healthy 15.7 yards per reception.

