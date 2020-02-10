Play

Vitale had his right knee scoped Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Vitale missed the final regular-season game and both postseason contests with a knee injury, and this procedure should help him return to full strength by training camp. The 25-year-old fullback mainly played a blocking role with the Packers in 2019 but caught a few passes. He's set to be a free agent in March.

More News
Our Latest Stories