Packers' Danny Vitale: Undergoes minor procedure
Vitale had his right knee scoped Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Vitale missed the final regular-season game and both postseason contests with a knee injury, and this procedure should help him return to full strength by training camp. The 25-year-old fullback mainly played a blocking role with the Packers in 2019 but caught a few passes. He's set to be a free agent in March.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Dynasty Tiers
Heath Cummings says another young wave of talent is taking over the wide receiver position.
-
2/10 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects the newly-released 2020 rankings, debating players...
-
Dynasty Running Back Tiers
Heath Cummings settles on a top tier of six running backs, but says more are knocking on the...
-
5 lessons from XFL Week 1
Ben Gretch reviews the biggest takeaways from Week 1 in the XFL, beginning with a lack of clarity...
-
XFL DFS Week 1 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 1 XFL DFS contests.
-
10 Crazy Stats from 2019
The Fantasy Football podcast discussed 10 crazy stats from 2019 on Friday's podcast, including...