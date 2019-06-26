Packers' Danny Vitale: Working with starters
Vitale took every first-team rep at fullback in practices open to the media this spring, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Vitale is one of two fullbacks on the roster alongside practice-squad holdover Malcolm Johnson. During his time with the Browns in 2016 and 2017, he showed he can play on all four phases of special teams. While he hasn't done much offensively since being made a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, the former "super back" in college -- he caught 135 passes for 1,427 yards and 11 scores in four seasons at Northwestern from 2012 through 2015 -- seems capable of catching passes in the mold of someone like Kyle Juszczyk. It's no guarantee he'll make Matt LaFleur's roster, but Vitale's potential presence in 2019 could mean fewer touches to go around for the rest of the Packers' backfield.
