Kinnard agreed to terms Tuesday on a contract with the Packers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Kinnard is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million to stay with the Packers. The backup right tackle was a reliable backup when starter Zach Tom was unable to stay on the field during the 2025 season. Kinnard's availability and reserve production were valuable enough to score him another year in the green and yellow, where he will likely continue to back up Tom.