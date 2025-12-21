Kinnard (neck) is listed as active for Saturday night's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Kinnard finished the Packers' Week 15 loss to the Broncos at right tackle after Zach Tom (back/knee) succumbed to injury. The offensive lineman is all set to suit up for Saturday night's game, while Tom is not, making it very likely that he will start at right tackle for the key divisional matchup.