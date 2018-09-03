Packers' Darius Jackson: Heads to Green Bay
The Packers are signing Jackson, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jackson, who the Cowboys took 216th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, gives the Packers some needed backfield depth behind Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery, with Aaron Jones set to miss two games out of the gate, as he serves a suspension.
