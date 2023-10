Savage (calf) has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest in Denver, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official website reports.

Savage was a limited participant in practice all week, but he is feeling good enough to play. He injured his calf in the Packers' Week 5 loss in Las Vegas, but he had time to recover during the bye week. Look for him to take on his usual safety responsibilities assuming any setbacks are avoided.