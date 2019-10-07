Savage (ankle) is nursing a minor injury suffered during Sunday's win over the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Savage reportedly tweaked his ankle Sunday and isn't expected to miss significant time. The rookie first-round pick is being counted on as an every-down starter in Green Bay's secondary, so the extent of his participation in practice will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 6 divisional tilt against the Lions.

