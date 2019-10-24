Play

Savage (ankle) was a full participant for Wednesday's practice.

It was Savage's first practice availability since he suffered the ankle injury in Week 5, and appears ready for a return to the field. The Packers haven't officially said Savage is playing Sunday, but his practice availability suggests he's ready. Likely to play, the 2019 first-round pick will assume his usual role as the team's starting free safety.

