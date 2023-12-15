Savage (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodklewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage was a DNP all week and is in jeopardy of missing his sixth game of the year. He was able to play through the shoulder injury in the Packers' Week 14 loss to the Giants, although he strung together back-to-back limited practice sessions leading up to the contest. If Savage is unable to play, Rudy Ford and Anthony Johnson are candidates to step into a starting safety role alongside Jonathan Owens.