Savage (calf) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Matt LeFleur told reporters that the Packers are hopeful that Savage will be able to return following the team's Week 6 bye. The 26-year-old was limited all week in practice after suffering a calf injury during the Green Bay's Week 5 loss to Las Vegas. If Savage is unable to suit up this Sunday, Jonathan Owens is expected to start at free safety.