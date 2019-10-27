Savage (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.

Savage was deemed a game-time decision, and he underwent pregame testing to determine his status. He was given the green light, though, so Savage will return to his starting strong safety role for the first time since he was injured in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Savage has 18 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception in five games this year.