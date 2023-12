Savage (calf) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-round pick logged a full week of practice, and now that he's been activated to Green Bay's active roster, he's got a shot at suiting up for Sunday night's contest. If Savage is able to suit up this weekend, he'll likely return to his starting free safety role, making Jonathan Owens the backup once again.