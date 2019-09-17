Play

Savage is nursing a bone contusion in his shin, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Savage was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's victory over the Vikings. Demovsky also noted Tuesday that the 22-year-old is preparing as if he'll play Sunday against the Broncos, even if he's held to limited participations throughout this week's practices.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories