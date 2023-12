Savage (shoulder) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Savage started last week on the DNP list, but was able to suit up against the Giants on Monday after logging back-to-back limited practice sessions. He's missed five games this season, so this may be a matter of the Packers being cautious with his health. Savage's practice participation the next two days will give a clearer indication of his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.