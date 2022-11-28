X-rays on Savage's injured foot revealed no structural damage Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The team will treat the injury Savage sustained during Sunday's loss at Philadelphia as a sprain, and he's expected to be available to return at some point this season. If Savage misses any game time, Rudy Ford would be the favorite to fill in at safety.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: No injury designation for Week 1•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Returns to practice Sunday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Likely taking at least a week off•