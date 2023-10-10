Savage (calf) has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's matchup with the Raiders, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Savage went down with a calf injury in the first half, returned to the game, and he'll now remain sidelined for the rest of the contest. The free safety will end the night with four tackles and Jonathan Owens will replace him in Green Bay's secondary.
