Savage had five tackles (four solo) and made his first career interception in Sunday's victory over the Broncos.

Savage just missed forcing a turnover in each of the Packers' first two games of the season, but he was finally able to seal the deal in Week 3. Savage has already assumed a key role in his rookie season, and has been on the field for every defensive snap through three games.

