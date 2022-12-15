Savage (foot) was listed as a full participant on the Packers' injury report Thursday.
Savage has been sidelined since he went down with a foot injury on the first play of Green Bay's Week 12 loss to the Eagles. However, it appears he had time to fully heal up coming off the Packers' Week 14 bye. Savage recorded 42 tackles and two passes defended while playing nearly every defensive snap over the first 11 games of the season, and he should step back in at free safety Monday against the Rams.
More News
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Sitting against Chicago•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Dodges severe injury•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Won't return Sunday•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: Questionable to return•
-
Packers' Darnell Savage: No injury designation for Week 1•